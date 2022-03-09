Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 150 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $12.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.51. 72,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

