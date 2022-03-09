Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $191.30

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $191.30 and last traded at $191.33, with a volume of 51504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.04.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

Get Cummins alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.