Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to post sales of $386.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.80 million and the highest is $397.50 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $83.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 363.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of CTOS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 323,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $2,301,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $7,079,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 943,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at $109,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.