CVS Health Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.30. 193,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $71.13 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average of $95.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CVS Health by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

