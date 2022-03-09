CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Shares Down 4.1%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 25 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.