Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%.

CTSO stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $163.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 72,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 43,115 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

