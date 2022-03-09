Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Dada Nexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DADA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. 18,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,909. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 522,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 66,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 173,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $2,589,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

