Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.60 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. TheStreet lowered Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. Dana has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

