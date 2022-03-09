Danske Upgrades Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) to “Buy”

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of Thule Group AB (publ) stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $31.42.
Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.
