David H. Mowry Buys 2,453 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cutera stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $764.48 million, a PE ratio of 604.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 188.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 48.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cutera by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $309,000.
Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
