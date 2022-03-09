David H. Mowry Buys 2,453 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cutera stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $764.48 million, a PE ratio of 604.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 188.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 48.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cutera by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $309,000.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

