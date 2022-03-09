David J Yvars Group Has $579,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

David J Yvars Group lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPM traded up $5.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,529,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,801. The stock has a market cap of $394.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

