David J Yvars Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 82,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,670. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.07.

