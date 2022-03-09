David J Yvars Group Purchases 421,459 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 491.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,459 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for 7.2% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. David J Yvars Group owned about 0.86% of Crocs worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 9,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,486 shares of company stock worth $2,655,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

