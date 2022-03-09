David J Yvars Group Sells 84,192 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

David J Yvars Group lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,192 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 3.6% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

BAC traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 77,170,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,732,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

