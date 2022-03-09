Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DAWN stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

