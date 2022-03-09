Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) CFO Richard Douglas Booth Acquires 2,374 Shares

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DH opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

