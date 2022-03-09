Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Price Up 3%

Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.19 and last traded at C$29.96. 211,116 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 145,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$749.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$766.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definity Financial Corporation will post 1.982505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

