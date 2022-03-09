DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Cap Hits $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.68 or 0.06500752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,916.07 or 1.00232448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041511 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.