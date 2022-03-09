Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,208,521. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

