Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 38,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $75,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $95,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,024 shares of company stock valued at $437,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

