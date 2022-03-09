Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $98.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Denali Therapeutics traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 1912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $99,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $329,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

