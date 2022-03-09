Deri Protocol Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $604,847.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 463,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 147,186,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

