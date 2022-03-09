Desjardins Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$32.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.35.

NYSE VET traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 220,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,130. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

