Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will announce $109.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.70 million and the lowest is $108.31 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $53.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $307.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $522.57 million, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $526.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Despegar.com.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DESP shares. Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 288,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.16. Despegar.com has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.66.

About Despegar.com (Get Rating)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

