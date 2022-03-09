Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.44.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.78. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
