Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.78. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

