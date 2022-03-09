DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHT. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,522,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DHT by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 997,874 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in DHT by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 178,528 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in DHT by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,819 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DHT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,527 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 165,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,895. The stock has a market cap of $990.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of -0.36. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

