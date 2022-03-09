Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will post sales of $63.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.24 million to $66.50 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $288.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $295.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $259.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $294.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 32,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

