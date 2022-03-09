DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by 21.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $11.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

