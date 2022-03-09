DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-$13.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.26. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$13.100 EPS.

Shares of DKS traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.88. 2,363,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,114. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.60.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,051,000 after buying an additional 71,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,544 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $822,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

