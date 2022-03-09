DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.