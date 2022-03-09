Dimecoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00097240 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.