Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 255,995 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,671,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $637.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $4.63.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

