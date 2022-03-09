Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of inTEST worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of inTEST by 32.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of inTEST by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Get inTEST alerts:

INTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST Co. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Profile (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.