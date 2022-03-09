Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.47 Million Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $626.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

