Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.83 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 570.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,622,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $410.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

