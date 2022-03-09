Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,453 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHL. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 702,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GHL shares. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $298.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.