Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,637 Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

