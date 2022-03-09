Dine Brands Global, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of DIN opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

