Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 349 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.40).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 254.85 ($3.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 291.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

