disBalancer (DDOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $337,726.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.63 or 0.06433995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.86 or 0.99893233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041034 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,026,823 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

