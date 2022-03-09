Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 121,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 738,945 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diversey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 305,201 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Diversey by 79.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,853,542 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

