Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 121,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 738,945 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.85.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14.
Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversey (DSEY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.