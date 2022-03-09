Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

