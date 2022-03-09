Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,035,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,562,000 after buying an additional 1,263,220 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 198.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,164,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 201.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,424,000 after purchasing an additional 523,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $239.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $230.83 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

