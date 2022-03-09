Diversified Trust Co Purchases 816 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

