DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get DLocal alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

NASDAQ DLO traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,824. DLocal has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in DLocal by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452,581 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,709,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,449,000 after buying an additional 1,489,882 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after buying an additional 3,884,265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $148,282,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLocal (DLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.