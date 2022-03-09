DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,493 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of BWA opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

