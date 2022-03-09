DNB Asset Management AS Buys 849 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNG opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.85 and a twelve month high of $352.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.69. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.78.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

