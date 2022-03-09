DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.46 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of FMC by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.65.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,915 shares of company stock worth $1,037,280. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

