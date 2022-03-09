DNB Asset Management AS Purchases New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,474 shares of company stock worth $67,173,491. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.86. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.32 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

