DNB Asset Management AS Sells 8,624 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $233,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 45.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 34.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

